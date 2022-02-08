To The Daily Sun,
I invite all business owners paying for help wanted ads here in The Laconia Sun to count the number of those ads, then count the number of apartment for rent ads. Apartments are where most of your employees would live. I counted 42 help wanted ads on Feb. 8. There is no apartment for rent section. Hasn't been for a while. There is, however, an ad from a young father pleading for the chance to pay $2,000 for a three-bedroom apartment, so his family doesn't have to sleep in their vehicle, like I was doing at 58 years old, until I moved to Florida. Anyone see a problem here? Anyone at all?
Nathan Defosses
Brooksville, Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.