To The Daily Sun,
I was saddened to find another misinformed letter about Black Lives Matter published in the Juneteenth issue of The Sun.
Every single American — Democrat, Republican or other — is being called upon to collectively put an end to systemic racism and police brutality. If you have felt in any way excluded, please accept this letter as your official invitation.
When Americans criticize the protests by emphasizing property damage and looting, they're prioritizing inanimate objects over the human crisis. Please, stop deflecting the issues your fellow Americans are facing because it makes you uncomfortable. These same citizens were peacefully asking for change a month ago, a year ago, six years ago.
Natalie Taylor
Meredith
