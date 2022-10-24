I had the opportunity to hold a political sign at the polls on primary day. I hope sharing my experience encourages more people to get involved.
Much to my surprise I met some incredible people. I was welcomed by a friendly woman named Sandy Mucci. She was holding a sign for state representative. She had already been busy making friends and introduced me to young David Devoy. Devoy was holding a sign for his dad. I am an independent and have voted both Republican and Democratic in the past. What amazed me the most was Mucci, a Democrat, and David, a Republican, were both kind, respectful and considerate to me and each other. This had not been my experience in the past when I held a sign at the general election. It was refreshing and a joy to see this change and I throughly enjoyed getting to know these two wonderful individuals.
While holding my sign I listened to Mucci speak to voters with a caring, devoted determination and witnessed how much she cared about her community. She listened intently when people spoke to her and was open to their comments. She exhibited a willingness to work with everyone in a positive manner. Later in the month I attended a meet-and-greet and spoke with Mucci again about issues that matter to our community. Her ideas impressed me. She demonstrated she was the kind of individual who could work with people on both sides of the aisle to get things done. I would humbly ask you to please consider voting for Sandy Mucci for state representative.
