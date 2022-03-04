To The Daily Sun,
In this current realm of great dissension, many residents of Meredith witnessed an evening of civil discourse that informed, educated, and inspired the attendees at our Candidates Forum on March 2.
Under the sponsorship of the New Hampshire League of Women Voters, all candidates running for the town selectboard as well as the Inter-lakes SAU 2 School Board had an opportunity to present themselves to the public and answer a multitude of questions presented by the public in a totally unbiased atmosphere. League president, Liz Tentarelli, moderated the two-part event, the first hour devoted to the selectboard candidates, the next hour and a half to the school board candidates. Even two individuals running for the school board, who were not able to be in attendance, submitted statements regarding their candidacy, which Liz shared with the audience.
If you were not in attendance, you missed a wonderfully positive example of civic exchange in a cordial and inspiring fashion. Not a harsh or contentious statement was exchanged between participants, despite their differences on some issues. What a refreshing program. The room was filled to capacity throughout the evening, displaying the continuing efforts on the part of the Meredith populace to actively engage in the local electoral process. How encouraging for all.
We thank all who helped to pull this event together in a relatively short period of time, and we are grateful to the Meredith Community Center for preparing the venue for us. Special thanks to The League for accommodating us on such short notice. Superb job, Everyone.
If you are interested in viewing the evening’s program before elections next Tuesday, both forums are available via LRPA at: vod.lrpa.org. Please check them out before you vote on March 8.
Civility does still exist in Meredith.
Nancy Law
Paula Trombi
Lindsay Weiner
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.