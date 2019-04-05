To The Daily Sun,
More and more there is talk to abolish the Electoral College. Senate Democrats will be proposing an amendment to do just that.
There is the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Little by little states are voting in agreement with this pact that whichever candidate has the most popular vote nationwide, the states that are part of this will give all electoral votes to that candidate. It does not matter how citizens voted in their state.
If you look at the states that have agreed to this, they are primarily huge populous states that usually vote Democrat. So far the states that have voted for this are California, Washington, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois, Hawaii, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with a total of 184 votes. To win the election 270 electoral votes are needed.
This is a horrible plan. Our founding fathers created this form of election to give small states a say in the voting. If just the popular vote was important, candidates would only go to largely populated states and cities in those states.
New Hampshire has only four Electoral College votes. No one would come to N.H. Even if we are the first in the nation primary. Who would care what N.H. citizens want? N.H. is so used to candidates meeting with citizens and coming here often. No one would come. They would not come even to Manchester or Portsmouth — we're not big enough to choose our president — a president who would value the wishes of city residents.
Can you imagine how much the federal gas tax would be so inner-city residents could ride the transit? For free maybe or, at least, very little. Or maybe the federal government would subsidize rents in the inner cities. Higher taxes for those not living in the inner city to pay for goodies for the inner cities.
New Hampshire must not join this compact. If this compact has the required states, our votes will mean nothing.
By the way, since I started writing this letter to the editor, New Mexico joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which now has 189 electoral votes.
Linda Riley
Meredith
