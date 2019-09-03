To The Daily Sun,
On this Labor Day, we should be asking, “How does New Hampshire treat its workers?” A report by the non-profit Oxfam, “Best and Worst States to Work in America 2019,” ranked the Granite State #49 in wage policy with its low minimum wage of $7.25/hour, providing only 28 percent of the living wage for a family of four. In early August, Governor Chris Sununu vetoed a bill to establish a state minimum hourly wage of $10 for 2020-2021 and raised it to $12 in 2022. The current minimum wage in every other New England state is $10/hour or higher.
New Hampshire workers deserve a minimum wage that is at least as high as that in our surrounding states. We should a demand that our state legislators overturn Sununu’s thoughtless veto.
Margaret Merritt
Center Sandwich
