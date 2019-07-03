To The Daily Sun,
Democrats love taxes. That is, they love making you pay more taxes! Is anyone surprised? No, of course not. Raising existing tax rates and creating brand new fees and taxes… it’s just what liberals do!
On the other hand, New Hampshire is well known and envied as a low-tax state. In fact New Hampshire was ranked No. 2 overall in the 2019 Best States study from U.S. News & World Report. This study considered taxes and the overall health of the state’s economy. Rest assured, this extremely desirable placement won’t last very long with the stable of Democrats we’ve sent to represent us in Concord.
I can safely say, it seems to me, that these traditional tax and spend Democrats could care less as to how New Hampshire places in any quality of life poll. All of these Democrats just love putting the squeeze on you the taxpayer. For example, 99 percent of all Democrats voted in favor of HB-1, which will take much more of your money to support the bill’s proposed 13 percent increase in state spending (a massive $1.5 billion dollars)!
I can only guess what the heck these people are thinking. I can tell you this…they are not thinking like the frugal New Hampshire citizens of the past.
Take a look at what these tax and spend Democrats have in mind for the New Hampshire taxpayer:
Voting record: Percentage of N.H. DEMOCRATS VOTING FOR:
— Creating an income tax with rates set by an unelected bureaucrat. (HB-712) 100 percent.
— Creating a new tax on capital gains. (HB-686) 97 percent
— Creating an income tax with rates set by an unelected bureaucrat. (SB-1) 99 percent
— Creating an income tax, and new taxes on capital gains, vaping, and sports betting; increasing business taxes. (HB-2) 99 percent.
— Creating a tax on vaping, making it harder to quit smoking. (HB-680) 94 percent.
— Raising business taxes. (HB-623) 99 percent.
— Permitting state bureaucrats to raise hidden taxes on electricity without legislative oversight and approval. (HB-166) 99 percent.
— Creating an additional tax on room rentals. (HB-641) 96 percent.
— Increasing by 40 percent a surcharge on registry of deed users to support a program unrelated to the registry service. (SB-74) 97 percent.
— Permitting state bureaucrats to raise hidden taxes on electricity without legislative oversight and approval. (SB-205) 99 percent.
— Planning huge capital expenses and enormous operating subsidies for a commuter rail system for very, very few commuters. (SB-241) 97 percent.
— Doubling and tripling various fees. (HB-682) 98 percent.
— Unfunded mandate raising towns' and schools' retirement costs. (HB-616) 93 percent.
— Requiring utilities to buy more Renewable Energy Certificates, thus raising the cost of electricity for all New Hampshire consumers. (SB-72) 99 percent.
— Increasing electricity costs by at least $30 million per year. (SB-168) 99 percent.
Percentages of Democrats voting AGAINST common sense proposals like:
— Reducing the statewide property tax. (HB-497-0113h) 100 percent.
— Reducing the interest & dividends tax. (HB-185) 99 percent.
— Prohibiting an income tax. (CACR-12) 99 percent.
— Reducing electric rates by distributing all proceeds from RGGI sales to ratepayers. (HB-477) 99 percent.
— Reducing electric rates by allowing more use of methane as a fuel. (HB-157) 99 percent.
— Replacing a mandatory family leave plan funded by an income tax with a voluntary plan. (HB2-1435h) 99 percent.
Yes the award winning New Hampshire we all know and love is quickly turning in to Massachusetts North. Why? Because liberal Democrats have an agenda. What is their agenda? Make New Hampshire Massachusetts Again!
This is not a fait accompli! Short term: Contact your senators and representatives and let them know you don’t like the direction they’re headed. Long term: When we vote again, vote the Democrats out of office. New Hampshire deserves better. Vote Republican!
You can send an e mail to each of our 400 house members from across all of NH’s 204 voting districts with this e mail address: HReps@leg.state.nh.us.
To contact your U.S. and State Senators and Representatives individually search by town here: www.citizenscount.org
Remember: Silence is approval!
David Rivers
Thornton
