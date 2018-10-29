To The Daily Sun,
The strong U.S. economy that Republicans tout, is buoyed by a trillion-dollar tax cut to businesses and the already wealthy, and is spurred on by the increase in defense spending. These policy moves have already increased the deficit this year by several billion dollars. We have seen this picture before and it does not end well for the great majority of people. How does this economy affect Carroll County? Where is the so-called trickle down?
We need to focus on Carroll County. Let’s work to diversify the economy by developing other opportunities such as agriculture as well attract new businesses. Vermont has one of four programs in the country (and the only one in New England) where UVM students live on a farm for six months and learn to grow crops from seed to harvest as well as learn how to write a business plan for their farm (Boston Globe). This is an idea that could be explored in N.H. through the current UNH program with the Carroll County farm.
Maine has had 1,000 farms started in the last decade by young people under 35 addressing the farm to table demand. This seems to be a growing trend that could be developed in N.H. in Carroll County.
The county delegation, consisting of our representatives, has had a contentious relationship with the county commissioners especially over the county farm. Let’s work with the Carroll County commissioners to get the most services for the least amount of money and utilize the farm as a resource.
Let’s raise the minimum wage. New Hampshire has no minimum wage — it accepts the federal rate of $7.25 an hour. This is the lowest in New England. N.H. is the #1 state in the country supplying public assistance to the working poor. Our neighboring states have established a minimum wage — Vermont ($10.50), Maine ($10), Massachusetts ($11). Low income workers must work two to three jobs to afford an apartment.
The issue of affordable housing is on every towns’ agenda — let’s have New Hampshire state government partner with the towns and private builders to get this done. Without a livable wage and affordable housing, it will be difficult for N.H. to compete for young workers and families to choose N.H. as a place they want to live and raise families.
For Carroll County to be a desirable place to live and raise a family, we need to ensure access to quality public education and not siphon off public funds to private and religious schools. According to Rep. Neal Kurk (R-Weare) chair of the House Finance Committee that rejected it, the bill, SB-193, would increase property taxes by $100 million over 10 years. Representative Cordelli is for such a bill. Representative Crawford is undecided. I am against.
I am against any kind of regressive tax — taking a larger proportion from low income individuals — and will make sure that any bill proposals don’t burden property tax payers. So, I ask that you consider me for state representative in Moultonborough, Sandwich, and Tuftonboro. For more information see www.Morrissey4NH.com
John Morrissey
Moultonborough
