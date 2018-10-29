To The Daily Sun,
Harold French is an honest and hardworking man. Not only is he a senator, but he’s a father, and a grandfather. He loves his children and grandchildren more than life itself, which is why he is running for his second term in the Senate. He wants to lead the State of New Hampshire in the right direction for the next generation, and as a N.H. native. born and raised, he’s the perfect candidate. I urge you all to speak to him yourself. He’s always open to speak with the citizens he represents, because to him this is more than just a job.
Don’t listen to the slander and the lies from Donovan, when that’s all you’re campaign is run off of, it makes you realize that’s all they’ve got. If you believe like I do in the meaning of Live Free or Die, then on November 6, vote FRENCH.
Chloe Montminy
Concord
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.