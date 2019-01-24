To The Daily Sun,
From Granite Grok: " Lebanon— Democrat Susan Almy is doing her part to raise taxes. She’s introduced a legislative proposal to raise taxes on job creators. But she’s also got a bill in the pipeline that would appear to give the Legislative Fiscal Committee taxing powers independent of the Legislature."
The newly appointed Democrats in the Statehouse are poised to try to RAISE taxes on small businesses and sole proprietors through the BET (Business Enterprise Tax). Governor Sununu and the previous Statehouse has been slowly reducing the BET and BPT (Business Profit Tax) to get new business growth in New Hampshire. This "Bernie" supporter from the Vermont border is trying to ram a socialist agenda down New Hampshire's throats. The N.H. residents of Lebanon should take note and remove her from office during the next election. That's if there are any N.H. residents left in Lebanon (Vermont transplant migration). N.H. is the "Live Free or Die" state, unfortunately a lot of Vermont/Mass. voters are migrating to our state to take advantage of our no-tax structure, now only to vote-in liberal TAX Democrats. What will be the next move for Ms. Almy — take over taxing power and eliminate the no state income tax and sales taxes advantage?
People in N.H. do not want to pay 5.1 percent income taxes and 6.25 percent sales taxes like Mass. or 8.95 percent income and 7 percent sales taxes like Vermont. The BET and BPT taxes were raised by Hassan during her governorship and she extended those taxes to small businesses and sole proprietor LLCs. Even though sole proprietors use any profit claimed as income — thus an unfair income tax for those folks not employed by someone else (as they pay no state income tax).
The unemployment rates are at historical lows in N.H. and there are more jobs than people to fill them. Driving people and small businesses out of N.H. by raising these taxes will further hamstring businesses that are hiring and could cause an exodus from N.H. of many small businesses. We expect voters in the border towns like Nashua and Manchester to vote in tax-prone Dems do to the influx of Mass. residents, and now the western front along the Vermont border is under attack too from socialist Vermonter's. If the N.H. voters do not wake up and start voting for policy instead of party, N.H. will be doomed to become another Vermont or Mass. liberal bastion, flooded with taxes and people on government subsistence.
Mark Larocque
Gilford
