To The Daily Sun,
How do you decide who to vote for this important election? As an independent who stays involved and informed, I ask myself questions:
Who has an agenda for all the people, not just for their party, their family and friends? Leaders get the job done, do not give the job to a friend to make a profit. Our small town governments do that well, and deserve to get more help than they get from the state. A true leader brings together people to solve current pressing problems. A leader who brings divisions in order to gain votes and stay in office loses my vote.
Who values my vote and my tax dollars as much as the money and influence of corporations? So, who will work to recall Citizens United, which brings big money from out of state to local elections? Except for some tv ads, the sources of PAC funds do not have to be revealed, so we don’t get to see who is extending their influence.
Who responds to my questions, emails, phone calls, visits and letters? Local representatives always do this in a respectful, timely manner. I have not had that experience with the highest office in our state however, even to the question: “ How do you respond to citizens?” When you go to the Governor’s Office, your name, question and the date is written down. I have never received acknowledgment. It leaves me to wonder: how interested is state government in looking at our local needs? State costs pass on to rising property taxes.
Who will look at a non-profit approach to cutting costs? Our health care system, for example, is already one of the most costly in the world, so privatization is not working there. The answer is not to cut or reduce so-called “entitlements,” but to make them more efficient. Yet another reason to choose our votes carefully.
I applaud all who offer their time for public office. My vote will go to those who address broad needs, moving away from the divisiveness we see today. There is a narrowness to that kind of politics. It is meant to distract, not inform. Candidates who consider the best local policy for our town and county will get my vote on November 6.
As Barbara Swanson from Gilmanton says, Let’s all vote.
Beth Fox
Wolfeboro
