To The Daily Sun,
Regarding inmates at the jail who are looking for solutions to their addiction/criminal problems, I have a few suggestions that perhaps will be helpful.
First, self-control is necessary, one chooses to think and do every second of wakefulness. The notion that self-control is impossible is non-reality.
Second, get away from bad influences, perhaps having to go it alone for a while rather than be with social degradations.
Third, those that give up smoking tobacco, often end up gaining weight. Why? I think it is because overeating helps them overcome their addiction.
Fourth, drug and alcohol addictions produce chemicals in the brain that are the same as chemicals produced by overeating (the experts have said so). My recommendation is to overeat when you have a desire to use drugs or alcohol and to use your self-control abilities to do so.
Best wishes to those who want to become sober and law abiding
Louise Sargent
Gilford
(1) comment
And don’t forget the Bible. 🤫
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.