To The Daily Sun,
For the past year, I have been a volunteer at the New Hampshire Humane Society (NHHS) in Laconia. I love animals, especially dogs, and I have enjoyed walking the dogs, talking to them, and spending time with them, even cleaning up for them. I have even learned to better understand and care for cats, which is a little new to me. I can’t think of a better use of my time than being a volunteer and supporter at the shelter.
There has been a long period of turmoil at NHHS, and more so recently with the proposed euthanasia of "Sicario," the protests, and his transfer to Etiquette Academy. I am proud of my participation in the effort to save "Sicario’s" life, and I really can’t believe that anyone could still think that it would have been better to put him down. Sadly, I have been informed by the Interim Executive Director Steve Schaffer, that, because of my participation in the protest, until further notice, I am no longer allowed in the building, and I am no longer allowed to have any contact with the dogs at NHHS.
I have been a dedicated volunteer for the past year and did everything I could to help the animal caregivers with anything they needed including washing food bowls and cleaning the kennels. My goal was to make sure that every dog got to go for a walk, have some fun, and feel some love. In return, I felt love from the animals, and thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it.
Now, they are taking that pleasure away from me, they are punishing me and shunning me, and all because I had the nerve to publicly disagree with the decision to kill a beautiful, healthy young German Shepherd. It turns out that the protests and disagreement led to a very positive resolution of the situation. "Sicario" was transferred to the custody of people who are skilled and experienced at dealing with a dog like him, training him, and ensuring that he will find an appropriate home. Surely we can all agree that he’s better off than if he had been killed. Can’t we all agree that even though it was a difficult process, this is the best possible outcome?
I think the management of the shelter is missing an opportunity to learn and grow as a result of this experience. A divide has been allowed to develop between the people who supported the decision to euthanize "Sicario" and those who disagreed. The schism has become wide and deep and ugly. The divide is not good for the shelter, and does not bode well for the future. NHHS needs someone to stand and lead the organization to a renewal of its mission to help animals, a recommitment to animal welfare, and a reconciliation among the staff and volunteers. Instead, they are overseeing an environment of revenge and retribution, rejecting volunteers, punishing the people who wanted to save the dog, and feeding the resentment of the people who wanted to put him down but didn’t get their way.
The management is also missing the opportunity to establish long-term partnerships with other organizations, like Etiquette Academy, who have specialized skills and experience dealing with problems that are beyond the scope of the shelter. Recognizing your own limitations and seeking additional expertise is not a sign of weakness, it is a sign of strength.
Mr. Schaffer wrote a letter to the editor of The Laconia Daily Sun encouraging people to volunteer at the shelter, then started dismissing volunteers for their efforts to save a dog’s life. Volunteers who were committed to the mission of the shelter, and who did nothing but have and express a different idea of what it means to be humane to animals.
I remain firmly in support of the mission of the N.H. Humane Society and I remain ready to continue my work as a volunteer, caring for the animals and supporting the effort to keep the animals happy and healthy and on their way to their forever homes. My conscience is clear that I have done nothing wrong. My only transgression is speaking out in favor of saving the life of a dog. I look forward to the time when we can all once again work together to fulfill the mission of the N.H. Humane Society.
Janet Sullivan
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.