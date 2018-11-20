To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to express my thanks to all the voters in New Hampton and Center Harbor who turned out for the mid-term election, especially those who were confident in my ability to represent them in Concord. My good friend and opponent Ruth Gulick and I were determined to keep our contest focused on the issues while being respectful of each other and all our constituents. To Ruth and her supporters I say thank you for running a clean, respectful campaign.To all who voted, I say thank you for your commitment to democracy and civility.
No matter what your party affiliation, please reach out to me anytime. My job as your state representative for Belknap District 1 is to represent everyone's interests and I will do that to the best of my ability.
Harry Viens
Center Harbor
