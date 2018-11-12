To The Daily Sun,
Some more need to be done to stop cyber bullying on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat. Parents need to keep a eye what your kids do on social media. My daughter has be deal with people pick on her online. When you try get something done about it, not a thing was done to stop it. My daughter loves to go to school and get good grades.
When you see cyber bullying and bullying you need to speak up about it when you see it.
Jonathan Choquette
Gilford
People suck now a days. I’m sorry for your daughter and you. It won’t go away and it won’t change. Tell her to keep that beautiful smart head held high and when she finishes with her schooling over the years and she has a reunion, let them all stand back in awe, because her star will shine, trust me I have seen it. Make sure she tells herself every day how she has worth, beauty, and brains ❤️
