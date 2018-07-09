To The Daily Sun,
To my cowardly admirer:
I find your anonymous letters to my home amusing, while my intelligent friends find them pathetic. Perhaps you don’t have any friends, because you seem to have voluminous amounts of time on your hands to spend writing to me. I called you “the admirer” with total sarcasm, but it apparently went right over that large head of yours. I can assure you, you’re nothing to admire; more of an annoying pebble in my shoe.
I am greatly loved and appreciated in both my home and my workplace, so thank you for your concern. Perhaps your “perfect life” as you once described to me in a letter is not all cupcakes and balloons, and this is how you you vent your misery. Because if you recall, YOU are the one who sought ME out.
As for your ridiculous claim that I am constantly writing in to The Sun (as you constantly write to me), the newspaper limits the frequency of all letter writers, and some of mine have never been published. If that bothers you, then you need to call The Sun and complain. In addition, if I write in with concern and compassion for situations that are occurring all around us and you don’t feel it is necessary, well that is just too bad. If you think for even one moment that because of your petty insults and criticism of my letters that I’m going to stop writing in, then you’re seriously even more delusional than I thought.
As for my past letters and my getting annoyed with writers that I do not agree with, I must ask you, have you REALLY read this opinion section? That’s what most of it is and that’s what it is decidedly for — people going back and forth with differing views and opinions. If you can’t handle it, then don’t read it. Problem solved and one more satisfied customer! But one MUST wonder, that if you are SO keen on both grammar and spelling, I have to know, just how big is your Rolodex for writing your little “love notes” to all the many writers in The Sun’s opinion section? How that must take up a big portion of your day, you poor thing!
Regarding your statement that not signing your name is your “choice?” What are my choices as to what do with you? Obviously, I cannot respond in the way you do towards me. I have no idea what you are afraid of, but this is exactly why newspapers do not allow anonymous letters. If you have the guts to write something, then have the guts to sign it. However, you won’t; you’re a coward. Embrace it. You say what you want when you want to, and no one gets to call you out on your BS, because you are afraid of what might happen if someone you may know sees you in all your petty glory. So instead, you hide behind your anonymity with spite and criticism — how very mature.
Do you know why people write anonymous letters, admirer? You should really look into it. It is quite fascinating. “The writers of these letters have an inner sense of superiority. They have a distorted sense of reality. They are quarrelsome and set in their ways. Their self-confidence is very fragile. They place blame most of the time on others, never themselves. They are suspicious, weak, dishonest, sexually frustrated, and (yes) cowardly.”
I would like to thank you for your suggestion of taking up knitting for the homeless instead of occasionally writing in. I’d knit you a hat but I doubt I have enough yarn for that! I am actually enjoying myself. I hope you’ll take the same advice you gave me. Maybe you could donate some of your vast time and teach a homeless child to read, or help some nice immigrants learn proper written and spoken English.
So have a great and productive summer, and as always it was so lovely to hear from you! But this is my last letter to you. You are not worth my time nor the readers in this paper since you are unwilling to sign your name to get your own fame. And perhaps you, too, can send prayers and condolences to the friends and families of those who lost loved ones in that horrible July 4th accident in Belmont. Normal people do this because they actually care, and not to simply see their name in print, as you so crudely suggested.
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
