To The Daily Sun,
A most unkind gentle-person responded to my recent letter that asked for the impeachment of Mr. Trump. Both this gentleman and another are the examples of the very things wrong in this country. First of all, I do not hate Mr. Trump. Yes, I detest him and all who adore his bigoted manners. Mr. Trump seriously violates the Constitution, and these writers admire him for it. It is true bigotry at its worse. Having been hearing impaired lifelong, I know what hate is about.
Regarding Ms. Waters, Mr. Earle does not seem to understand what this woman has done. She actually identifies Trump in the same manner as he does her. Both were uncivil, Ms. Waters needs reproach for her actions. Both incited violence to promote their agenda. These behaviors I cannot accept nor support. While one can disagree with Ms. Sanders, with due respect to the stress of her position, the rudeness of restaurant staff to ask her departure was also unacceptable. Ms. Sanders actually had more grace and poise than the restaurant and its staff. Ms. Neilson was also asked to leave another public place. Even the recent decisions regarding the bakers is unacceptable. The actions of the restaurant makes them the same as that baker. Is it that we now have politics in every facet of our lives? Bitterness and bigotry, unacceptable. Cannot one enjoy the pleasures of dining or of family without the presence of political discrimination in public? Give it a rest please.
But, Mr. Trump incited all of these events. His speeches provoke response in the manner of such behaviors. The secret to handling persons such as him is to treat him kindly back, and with respect. Peaceful protest is good. Not standing for the flag is good. Understanding the rationale behind the protest and flag resistance is the key, thoughtful and deliberate opening of the ears to listen to the other person's point of view. No harm is done, no physical injury has occurred. The Boston Tea Party came about due to the British pressure to force colonists to obey the king. Here lay the seeds for the development of the Bill of Rights.
Bad behavior against bad behavior accomplishes nothing. Impeaching the source is essential to ending the divide taking place in this country. Mr. Trump is a clear and present danger to even you Mr. Earle and Mr. Boutin. When he silences your voice, which is what he is doing to many, you will join us. Medicare, Social Security is my own health lifeline. Without these, I am in the streets. I come from white background, but my skin was darkened by my hearing impairment. Gentlemen, even though I am not Christian, I do try to understand you. It is appreciated however, that you do not put words in my mouth that are not mine.
Remember too, Gentlemen, your Christian leaders offer forgiveness, compassion, and understanding. The base of your faith tells you to love your fellow human being and not to judge or chaste them. Remember also your ancestors fought discrimination against those who were here before them. The Irish, Chinese, Japanese, other Asians, Germans, English, Spanish, French, Latins, and more. Please learn to hug everyone to give them the hope to move forward with life. Life is not forever.
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.