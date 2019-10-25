To The Daily Sun,
I recently read about suicide prevention in younger children. It’s a known fact that the school system in Laconia does not take the appropriate action when it comes to bullying. I know this first-hand.
Back in 2010, I was being severely bullied to the point of trying to take my own life. The school knew, the police knew. Their response was that there was nothing they could do.
When does it become a 15 year old’s responsibility to try and avoid said persons who already assaulted them, who are threatening their lives while trying to get an education because if you miss too many days, you get in trouble? Why isn’t the proper paperwork and protocol being followed? Why is it that a mother has to write to the board of education to let them know that my blood was on their hands?
They want to prevent suicide? They need to handle bullying correctly and seriously before it gets to that point.
Jennifer Walsh
Laconia
