To The Daily Sun,
Regarding the foolish idea of having back-in parking places along Beacon St. East & West, have any of the mega brains that thought this up ever watched the way most people operate in frontwards? They don’t do well at all.
Did the same brain that gave us pre-storm brine on the streets that did nothing think this up? Back-in parking didn’t work in Bristol and it won’t work here either.
Charlie St. Clair is right, D.P.W. do not put your paint brushes away. Foolishness.
“Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Socialism anyone?
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
PS. Take your political cartoons and put them where the sun don’t shine!
