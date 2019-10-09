To The Daily Sun,
With regard to mayoral candidate Spanos on regulating short-term rentals, LDS 10/8: “If and when it is clearly established that the vacation rental business is adversely impacting the quiet enjoyment of our neighborhoods then the city should take a closer look.” It has been my experience on two occasions this year (one at a condo site on Paugus Bay and another with a condo association in Laconia), if people don’t act quickly ahead of time with the backing of local ordinances, it can be too late.
You have to be proactive, Mr. Spanos. After the fact is too late!
Charles Mihle
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.