To The Daily Sun,
The 19th annual Laconia Multicultural Festival was a resounding success! The weather cooperated and set the stage for a fun day full of great music, food and celebration of diversity, culture and our various heritages. The thousands of attendees gathering in our downtown for this festival made for an exciting and rewarding day. The smiling, happy faces of all the people, of all ages, gathered at Rotary Park, the Belknap Mill and the City Hall parking lot thrilled us all!
Great events like this can only happen with the support of many sponsors, advertisers, committee members and volunteers. We cannot thank you all enough. We are so very grateful to our major sponsors, Well Sense Health Plan, Laconia Human Relations Committee, Lakes Region Mental Health, our anonymous friend, and the Penny Pitou-Milo Pike Family Fund of the N.H. Charitable Foundation. To produce an event like this requires substantial funding. The Multicultural Festival recognizes, with gratitude, all of our program advertisers. To our many patrons and supporters of this wonderful event — our heartfelt thanks for your donations.
This year, we fell short of reaching our budget. Festival expenses are about $15,000. And at this time, we are about $3,000 short. If anyone wishes to donate, we would certainly appreciate it! Checks can be made payable to LMF and mailed to PO Box 1052, Laconia, NH 03247. Donations are tax deductible.
To all the volunteers who are there for us each year, as well as the many new volunteers that joined us this year, we salute you! A huge shout out to our “muscle,” the New England Wolves hockey team. You made set up easy! To the helpers from the Belknap County House of Corrections, Dept. of Public Works, and Laconia Police and Fire Departments, we thank you all! Our thanks go out to all the flag bearers led by our Mayor, Ed Engler, for kicking off the day with the colorful Parade of Flags! To the staff at the Belknap Mill, thank you so much for your hospitality. This building is truly a local treasure!
We hope everyone enjoyed the incredible, varied and diverse group of entertainers we had this year. Our sound engineers, Wayne and Kevin, rock! There wouldn't be a festival without our great vendors and non-profit/service agency friends. Thank you all for participating. Finally, and most importantly — to all of you that attended, we so appreciate your continued support and encouragement of the Laconia Multicultural Festival. For more information about getting involved, check out our website: laconiamulticulturalfestival.org. Mark your calendars for next year's date of September 12th! Again, thank you Lakes Region! Please follow us on Facebook and check our website for some great photos!
Becky Guyer, Executive Director
Laconia Multicultural Festival
