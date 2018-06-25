To The Daily Sun,
There is a proposal to tear up part of the state-owned rail line between Concord and Lincoln for a multi-use recreational bike trail. It's an idea that should at least be considered.
Purchased in 1975 from a bankrupt Boston & Maine railroad, this state-owned rail line has never been anything more than seasonal tourist trains and a scant few freight cars serving industries that really no longer even exist.
This is compounded by the fact that the state has no plans or even a strategy to market these rail properties, or even improve them. The attitude of DOT Commissioner Victoria T. Sheehan is one of indifference, I know because I've asked her about state-owned rail lines like the Concord-Lincoln rail line.
Regional planning commissions or even the Office of Business and Economic Affairs could advance both state and federal capital grant applications for this rail line, but they don't because this lethargic rail line just isn't a state priority.
The construction of a multi-use bike path in Laconia would generate income from the region's largest economic engine, which is tourism. This would support thousands of dollars in local tax base and create many new local based jobs just like it has in places like Manchester and Keene that have and are constructing muti-use trails.
Multi-use trails is where the market is, which is why this proposal should be considered.
Steven J. Connolly
Bethlehem
