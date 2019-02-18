To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to the Sun for publishing Ruth Larson's letter to the editor on February 16. While attacking Ray Howard, a state representative who represents me, I was struck by her screechy and preachy tone. She states that she wants to revise her platform should she run again as Ray Howard's opponent.
Ms. Larson is an ACLU transplant from New Jersey, a state of probity and honor. She is election-proof in this area. even with one hand on a bible and one on a copy of the U.S. Constitution, neither of which she believes in.
Dick Burchell
Gilmanton Iron Works
