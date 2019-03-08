To The Daily Sun,
As the retired Town of Belmont administrator (six years), I am responding to Douglas Trottier’s letter of March 6, on page 19 of The Sun.
It is apparent from his letter that he does not have any idea of the responsibilities of the selectmen’s job by “holding my supervisors and employees accountable!”
His letter also indicates to me that he does not have a clue as to how municipal government functions.
I believe his style of management/leadership would be as a dictator not as a manager. Mr. Trottier should have obtained the latest edition of the selectman’s handbook, published by the New Hampshire Municipal Association, before writing the letter which describes all of the selectman’s duties, responsibilities and limitations.
It is my opinion that the current Board of Selectmen is doing a good job of overseeing the town operations and I would encourage voters to vote for Jon Pike on March 12.
Don McLelland, Sr.
Belmont
