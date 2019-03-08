To The Daily Sun,
Mr. McWhinnie, thank you for your efforts to lead Gilmanton. You have done your best to take care of your family, pay-off your friends, pursue your personal vendettas and you have also been very successful at insulting citizens of Gilmanton! And all this at the taxpayers' expense.
Mr. McWhinnie, you are not what the voters of Gilmanton expected of you!
Bill Schmidlin
Gilmanton Iron Works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.