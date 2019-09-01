To The Daily Sun,
In the ongoing harassment and bullying of Mr. Kjellander by the city of Laconia, the bureaucrats were scheduled to haul him into court again today (Friday, Aug 30). I was unable to witness the wretched display of authoritarian overreach and will have to settle for reading between the lines in The Laconia Daily Sun to attempt to parse out the truth.
Back on Aug. 12, William Fogg of Ashland summed up the situation quite well and is worth rereading. Mr. Fogg passes by the property regularly. I only occasionally pass by, but do seem to recall that there is rather little of the property that is visible to those traveling the area. The only impression that I can conjure is that of a motorcycle in a tree, much like the witches riding brooms that will decorate many a yard in the months ahead.
I was discussing the matter a day or two ago and relayed my perspective to a friend. She offered a pronunciation of the owners name, I'd never attempt such a feat, as she was familiar with him and his collection. She had been on the property in the past and describe the collection as an eclectic and artful assemblage arranged in thoughtful and intriguing ways. That sounds like an art collection or museum to me.
Dee Morrissette of Laconia, also wrote a letter of support. It would seem that she, a citizen of Laconia, does not feel harmed by the property on Roller Coaster Rd. She likely feels that she suffers more harm by being forced to subsidize the legal and bureaucratic expenses that will arrive in her tax bill. Or perhaps she might feel more harmed by an artful display of needles melting out from under snow plowed to the side of a Laconia street such as I saw this past spring. We all have our own priorities.
This is a key point the city, and the injunction it seeks, must overcome; the court must determine if the harm to the city outweighs the harm suffered by Mr. Kjellander. I think it is also important to examine the distinction between the citizens of Laconia and the municipal corporation of Laconia. The corporate city will claim that anything but strict adherence to the ordinance (as they read it) is a de facto harm to the city. The citizens, and in particular the property owners of Laconia are not necessarily represented well in the court case. The municipal corporation has a different set of interests than the citizens might have.
Mr. Kjellander understands the desires of the city's property owners and the harm they suffer from overzealous government officials. He may not have the ability to overcome the legal machinery he faces, but he represents the best of us in simply say "NO" to tyranny.
Rep. Mike Sylvia
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.