To The Daily Sun,
Since we have to have two pages of right-wing whack job opinion (or facts, if you are to believe the writers) once a week in The Sun — and I personally thank you for that one letter per week, per writer rule — it was a breath of fresh air to read Mr. Jones letter reflecting on the conversation he had with his granddaughter. No right, no left, just listening and respecting each other and being open-minded to the other’s views and thoughts.
There is nothing “wrong” about being a liberal, or about being a right winger. It’s all how you present yourself and your ideas to others, and remember to put your ego aside. That’s the hardest part. Mr. Jones, thank you. You and your granddaughter show there’s hope in such a stupidly divided country.
Michael Sweet
Laconia
