To The Daily Sun,
In regards to Mr. Earle’s assertion that the whistleblower scandal is a made up lefty story, he conveniently ignores Trump’s gangster lawyer Rudy G.publicly admitting that he asked a Ukrainian prosecutor for dirt on a political foe of the idiot in office FOR the idiot in office, as well as possessing physical evidence to substantiate it — which is why he’s being subpoenaed.
Please, explain to us, Steve, how the “news” you get is any less “opinionated and political.” Tell us poor, uneducated citizens where we should be getting our news to be more like you — you bash everything “mainstream” but never tell us where you get your “facts.” Info Wars? Brietbart? Trump personally channeling you? If you won’t, do the Lakes Region a favor and just zip it.
Also, the transcript that was released by the White House was not a full official transcript — and it still showed intent regardless. The fan is going, and Trump is going to hit it. What a metaphor. Think about that one for a minute. Oh, sorry — I used the word “think”. You better look it up.
Michael Sweet
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.