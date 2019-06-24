To The Daily Sun,
Arrogance by many contributors to this forum may be compared to a societal game. The object of the game is to convince as many opponents as possible to change sides, using verbal, written, or social media — to include insults and innuendo to accomplish this goal. When nastiness fails to attract anyone from the opponent’s side, the game is over. When all is said and done, will our nation come out a winner or will we all lose? Only time will tell. Most would agree that we are now a nation divided, being torn apart by arrogance that is bringing into focus the differences that make people angry.
The most important element we must recognize in this destructive environment is that it is not reflective of who we truly are as a nation. We must move beyond the tearing down of others, passive-aggressive leadership, destructive gossip, conniving politics, and abundant negativity.
Our nation transcends this toxic atmosphere. The United States that I know has no need to be made “great again,” because this country has and will continue to be a great nation.
Speaking to the point of arrogant and obnoxious, a recent letter by a long-time contributor, obviously suffering from selective memory or long-term memory loss, did his best to demean and smear Joe Biden. While addressing readers as “DUMMY,” in his upper case letters, he attempts to incite fear and anger by suggesting that a vote for a Democrat will kill the economy, destroy your prosperity, threaten your survival and will be deadly to your happiness.
In his diatribe he questions why anyone would want to return to the “Biden-Barack economy.” He talks of our “WEAKEST economy in 70 years. Due to what I assume are his memory problems, this contributor fails to mention that this “WEAKEST economy” was the result of the disastrous economic policies of a Republican president — George W. Bush. Bush left the White House with a dismal economic record. By almost every measure — GDP growth, jobs, median incomes, financial-market performance — Bush stacks up as the least successful president on the economic front since Herbert Hoover. As a result, the Obama-Biden administration, taking office during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, strived constantly during their eight years in office to bring the economy back. While this contributor is angry that Obama didn’t magically end the down-turn in the economy, the administration did achieve steady growth in all economic sectors. So, while the White House can certainly point to yardsticks that indicate a meaningful turnaround under Trump— broader measures of the overall job market and wages show the economy continues to follow the steady upgrade glide that began in the years of the previous administration.
Robert Miler
Alton
