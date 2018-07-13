To The Daily Sun,
Darn, I think we may very well miss Mr. Connelly as per his letter in Friday’s Sun. He does have an outstanding family history of firefighters.
Being from another state and getting involved in a local issue by stating , “ . . . will hold his 25 percent - 30 percent tips from wait staff” when he vacations in August is his right but poor attitude and ignorant busting on young adults and folks working summer jobs for school or to make ends meet? Yes, smart thinking, kind and considerate. Just happy to know not all folks from your state have your attitude or intellect.
The issue is local and tough. Our firefighters mean everything to us in every town, as you can understand. The councilman, Bob Hamel, is a great guy. Just an opinion and yes I know about opinions, the meaning of everything said got out of hand and, "bang," here we are!
Mr. Connelly, maybe you and all would be happier if you chose someplace else for your vacation and spread that 25-30 percent gratuity to others who’d appreciate both your kindness and attitude . . . oops . . . and intellect!
Bob Jones
Meredith
