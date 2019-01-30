To The Daily Sun,
In response to the Jan. 30 Letter by Mr. Robert T Joseph, Jr.: ARE YOU KIDDING?
Someone needs a nap. The radical LEFT is still besides itself and still festering. Mr. Joseph: if you think President Trump was to blame for the shutdown, you have to stop watching MSNBC or CNN. It takes two to tango, Schumer-Pelosi-McConnell are as much to blame as anyone else for the shutdown. Neither side would negotiate with President Trump or each other.
Your calls of dictatorship and impeachment just show your total ignorance. The president has an ultimate duty to the AMERICAN citizens to protect us from invasions of foreign governments or waves of illegal immigrants. All of us in the U.S. are immigrants (yes, even the Native American Indians, they migrated from Mexico or Siberia during the ice ages). Our historical lineage came here legally and worked, not like some that want to now come here to commit crimes or live off government subsistence.
States like Calif. and N.Y. promoting government assistance to illegal immigrants should be a federal crime and those politicians removed from office and locked up for treason. Illegal immigrants have no rights under our Constitution. Even non-citizens here legally have limited rights and are NOT ALLOWED to vote under federal law. If the far left had its way, we would all be on government subsistence, everyone from everywhere could vote, and we would be paying 90-100 percent of our salary back to the government in taxes.
For all of his character flaws, President Trump is getting one thing right, GTD (get things done). My advice to you is to relinquish any firearms to the local police before you do something drastic due to your uncontrollable rage. I can only image how off the deep end you will be when Trump is re-elected in 2020 and Shaheen is removed as a N.H. Senator by a Republican candidate. You may want to consider moving to Vermont, N.Y. or Mass., so you can be comforted by your ultra-liberal peers.
Mark Larocque
Gilford
