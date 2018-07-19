In legal proceedings, people will sometimes hear the claim of “stare decisis”…the concept of settled law, Latin for “to stand by things decided”. This term comes to mind when thinking about future uses for Moultonborough’s town-owned former Lions Club and Taylor properties. Both have been the proposed sites of grandiose community center proposals, ideas which have failed spectacularly at past Town Meetings.
There are some who still feel the best use of the Taylor property is an elaborate Community Center - despite sound rejection of this concept at Town Meeting in 2016. Stare decisis ignored? So here we go again, seeking ‘public input’ on July 20th at a Community Charrette to determine the future use for the Taylor property, with a select few still pushing yet again for a Community Center on that site. How many times does it take before stare decisis is accepted?
Let’s stand back for a minute and think. With very significant unassigned funds sitting in the town coffers (over $6M at last count, at the time of Town Meeting 2018), a full rehab of the existing Lions Club facility, with new kitchen, new bathrooms, new septic, a repaved and expanded parking area, etc. etc. could easily be accomplished with a zero property tax impact, with even an eye towards making this renovation a core for future expansion. Yes…ZERO property tax impact. Want proof??….the building permit application filed at Town Hall for the Dollar General store had a value of $350,000 for a 9000 sq. ft facility. And the just opened and beautiful new Cup and Crumb “in the village” facility on the former Berry Pond Motel site had a combined permit value of $750,000 for a 4800 sq. ft facility with kitchen, bathrooms, etc. Enough said !!!!!!! The renovation money is already “in the bank”….zero future tax impact!
People and community organizations that currently use the former Lions Club seem to be very happy with its prime location off the main highway, but also desire renovations to make it a first class facility. Rehabilitation of this facility would be far more practical and in keeping with community desires than building a costly and unneeded new center with limited parking and impractical access onto Route 25 at the Taylor site.
In reality, a significant portion of the Taylor property needs to be retained as the only open green space at the center of town, adding to the desirable rural character of our village area. Whether the historic Taylor building stays or goes longer term most likely will be dependent on finding a developer willing to undertake renovations for an appropriate new use as part of a creative incentivized development package that hopefully the BOS can develop. There are statewide models of long-term leases and creative incentivized development packages available. It is possible that even the Huggins Hospital may be a player as they potentially seek more space to expand their local medical offerings right next door. What better purpose than local medical facilities that will bring jobs and assistance to local residents!!
I repeatedly hear from folks who want the Lions Club to be properly updated and renovated….not demolished or sold off with existing community activities moved elsewhere. Had the Select Board done what they promised after the last NO vote on a new community center (‘settling the question’) – that is, to take care of existing town-owned facilities – we might already be using a fully renovated Lions Club building.
Folks need to turn out for one of the two public Charrette input sessions on Friday, July 20th at our de facto community center – the former Lions Club facility - and SPEAK UP! The building can be rehabbed with NO property tax impact. The site is ideal for all the community organizations and activities that take place there and want to stay there. Let’s hope that we can get to final “stare decisis” and stop regurgitating this issue.
Frederick Van Magness
Moultonborough
