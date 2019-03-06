To The Daily Sun,
To the voters of Moultonborough:
It hardly seems possible that three years have gone by since you graciously supported my candidacy and elected me to your School Board. With six years of total service to my fellow citizens under my belt (including three years as a selectman) the decision whether to run again was not taken lightly. However, given the addition of new personnel this year in several administrative positions and the exciting work that the district is currently undertaking, I felt I wanted to continue to be a part of that vision if the voters will have me back.
Many of you already know me and are quite familiar with my record and philosophical viewpoints, whether serving as your Selectboard or School Board member. What I write or say here probably won’t have much effect on how you will vote on March 12. If I am reelected, I will continue my practice of trying to be as well informed as possible on the issues, being thoughtful and deliberate in making decisions and treating those around me with respect. As only the second Moultonborough Academy graduate to serve on the School Board, I consider it a great privilege to have served you and help support the great work that goes on in our district. If the voters decide to return me to office, I will thankfully continue to espouse those values and continue that work with our excellent team.
We have an outstanding school system, not just as judged by our own biased opinions but as viewed by our peers throughout the state. We have fellow school districts whose teachers and administrators are reaching out to us, asking to come into our classrooms to observe how we do things here in Moultonborough, so that they can take that knowledge back to their districts. We have teachers being recognized at the state and even national level for their talent, dedication and commitment to educating our students. Are we perfect? Of course not, but we should always be striving for that lofty goal and it starts at the top with a Board that demands accountability, provides the tools to achieve success and makes sure success is applauded and appreciated when achieved.
The visionaries in this town that did the yeoman’s work to establish our own district almost 40 years ago wanted to provide schools where our students could have the same opportunities as those in larger districts without the negative aspects of those large schools. They knew it would be a difficult path and not without cost, but they also knew that the youth of Moultonborough were worth the effort. They also knew then, what I know now, the only way to successfully provide that education was with the support of the community. We are extremely lucky here in Moultonborough to have the financial support that we have for our schools. I think sometimes there is a feeling among some taxpayers that there is a lack of appreciation for the financial support we receive, whether it be the board, our staff or even our students. I can tell you that there is a tremendous amount of gratitude amongst all for the advantages we have here in Moultonborough, reflected both in their actions and their words.
While it is always a struggle to balance providing the very best we can for our students with the financial impact to our citizens, I can tell you that your investment is providing results. One of our staff has been credited with saying that what we are really trying to do here in Moultonborough is graduate students who we would be happy to have move in next door to us when they are 30. I couldn’t agree more with that sentiment!
I would be honored, and I will continue to work hard for the voters of Moultonborough if reelected to the School Board on March 12.
Jonathan W. Tolman
Moultonborough
