To The Daily Sun,
The Moultonborough Village Charrette that took place over this last weekend was well advertised and well attended. The “team” members that led the process were somewhat overwhelmed with the large crowd attending and their message. The first meeting started out with too few seats, no microphone and no maps as visual aids. However, they did their best to listen to the mood of the people there, answering such questions as “who called for this charrette?” and “how much are they getting paid?” Kudos to the charrette team for their responses and straight-forward openness.
It became clear early on that the Board of Selectmen (BOS) wants to coerce a “need” for, or justify their plans for, many expensive changes for the downtown area. The team leaders and facilitators, however, heard loud and clear that the people of Moultonborough are happy with what the downtown already offers, with a few minor and individual exceptions. It is a quiet town center with school, post office, town hall, emergency services, library, transfer station, a community hall (with meals on wheels etc.), a food pantry, even some medical services and a choice of banking all in a very small radius. The team leader even noted how very fortunate we are to have all that in a small downtown.
They also heard clearly that we think they should stop buying up properties — for whatever reason and do something meaningful and well thought out with the current list of aging, under used or unused projects we are already vested in.
Fred Van Magness, last week, wrote a very well thought out and spot-on letter on these pages. In it he suggests what could be done with these properties that would cost a fraction of the price of the previous and redundant efforts by the BOS and would do the same job. Thank you Fred for bringing these ideas to the BOS.
Based on the Town Meeting vote back in March resulting in the fourth rejection, in a decade, of a large multi-million dollar community center and the dismissal of the less than effectual sidewalk project, and now the mood of the crowd at this latest effort, the BOS should start listening.
Rick Heath
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.