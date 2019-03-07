To The Daily Sun,
Please help me introduce myself to more of my community. I am running for the school board in Moultonborough. My family and I are relatively new in town and so, not surprisingly, I’ve received some feedback that many voters do not know who I am. I’m grateful for the opportunity to tell you a little more about myself here today.
My family’s motivation in moving to the Lakes Region was to slow life down a little and enjoy the outside and each other more. This life change has proven to be enormously rewarding. I’m a mother/daughter/wife, an Iraq veteran, a nurse practitioner, and a passionate safety and wellness advocate. I have made an effort to get to know our current and prior town and school budgets, the unique concerns of our district, and the people of this strong community. I recognize that I have not lived here long but serving in public office is an endeavor towards sustained community involvement, which I take seriously. This position has personal and essential relevance given both my children are enrolled in our school.
My background in the military and health care can translate well into the educational arena. This includes critical topics such as funds allocation, regulatory measures/testing, flexible leadership and delegation skills. I have specialized knowledge and interest in combating school violence and deteriorating mental health. Furthermore, I would seek to address the vaping and opioid epidemics, the negative effects of too much screen time, while also promoting healthy eating habits, holistic wellness, and sports safety, to name a few.
I believe in kindness and empathy, curiosity and fiscal responsibility. Board members should maintain high educational standards but be ever-aware of sensible utilization of town resources. I believe that board members must respect and represent the diverse beliefs and values of their supporting community. Effective communication between parents, teachers, administrators, and tax payers is crucial. I believe in transparency while also honoring privacy. We live in a beautiful community within a complex world — I believe we should prepare students for ethical dilemmas and promote self-discovery through creative measures.
Regardless of whether you elect me next Tuesday, I hope we continue to get to know each other. I am so appreciative for this place, and for your time and your efforts in serving our community.
Heidi Kremser
Moultonborough
