To The Daily Sun,
The following is the mission statement of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance at Moultonborough Academy. As of the 2020-2021 school year, the students of Moultonborough Academy have found it necessary to revitalize the Gender and Sexuality Alliance. After receiving feedback from the community, we have decided collectively to submit our mission statement in response to false claims contrived by a reader and contributor to the Laconia Daily Sun. We hope this clears any misconceptions about the GSA.
Our goal as a Gender and Sexuality Alliance is to be able to provide a positive, safe, supportive environment for students at Moultonborough Academy regardless of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity. Members can express their individuality and share their experiences with confidence. Teenage years are often an interesting and difficult time for students, and it is important to be able to have a space for students who may otherwise feel isolated to feel accepted. The best learning environment is one where everyone feels safe and valued.
Moultonborough Academy values respect, responsibility, compassion, moral courage, and integrity and recognizes them in our Community Charter. The Moultonborough Community Charter represents the beliefs that we work to uphold at our school and in our community. We echo these values through the GSA at MA by creating a welcoming space for peer to peer support, practicing compassion, and encouraging respect and moral courage for everyone.
Bethany Metts
Gender and Sexuality Alliance
Moultonborough Academy
