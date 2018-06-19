To The Daily Sun,
I’d like to start by sending out a big thank you to the organizers of the 95th Annual Laconia Motorcycle Week. The amount of planning that goes into this is a huge undertaking and the dedication that these people have, the amount of time they are willing to give, the passion they have for the event and for the Lakes Region really shows.
Charlie St. Clair, Cynthia Makris and everyone else on your team, in addition to your “daily lives” you’ve done a ton of work to make this a successful event. I find it really disturbing that letters and social media posts talk about how “crappy” it was and how much better it used to be. Ain’t nostalgia a great thing? What do you miss? The riots from 1965? The drunken brawls in the parking lots? The occasional rapes here and there? What do you miss? Do you miss the flashing? Go to the Laconia Roadhouse. They have wet T-shirt contests every day? Don’t like all of the T-shirt vendors? Don’t buy one. Don’t like the fact that it’s all OLD people. Let me tell you something. Most of you complaining about the good old days ARE old people too!
It’s really too bad that more people don’t take the time to write and say what a great time it was. The Hill Climb at Gunstock was awesome! Thank you so much Greg Goddard. I know how badly that tears up the mountain and all of the work that goes into getting it ready for all of the different wonderful events it can be enjoyed for. For those of you who complained about no place to sit in the shade… you’re outside, at a rec area not an amphitheater. Put on sunscreen or Scarlett O’Hara it with a parasol.
This was a great Motorcycle Week. The Peter Makris Ride, the Mae West Ride, The Jesus Ride, and more. All of that money raised for charity while having a great time! And my personal favorite, the POW/MIA Ride to Hesky Park in Meredith. What a beautiful and patriotic sight.
So, to all of the people who got far too little sleep by working at the Looney Bin (who had an amazing charity pig roast if I’m not mistaken) and to all of the people who manned the overflowing Broken Spoke, to the folks who drove the shuttle boats back and forth (Evan Clinton, you come to mind) and the people who manned the parking lots, to the police and first responders who worked to keep everyone safe and got out there in record time when people weren’t safe, to the people worked served food and drink on shifting sand at the Naswa, to the Laconia Firefighters and EMTs who volunteered their time at a charity ride, to Hart’s and Laconia Harley Davidson for the kick-butt display in Meredith and the great food, to the locals who put up with the traffic delays, to everyone who came up, over and down and had fun and said thank you AND to anyone I may have inadvertently forgotten, I once again give my humble and grateful thanks! You put us on the map with this fabulous event.
And to those of you who want to write letters and complain and say you’ll never come back again… I can only say… Oh horrors! We’ll miss you… (insert winky face here).
Hillary Seeger
Meredith
Not a way to win people back.
Log In
