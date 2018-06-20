To The Daily Sun,
Let me share this, please: A few days ago, a mother in Colorado was taking her three boys to the dentist. A mentally ill 23-year-old male shot at the mother while in her car with her children. It was all due to road rage! He also shot at another car with a man and his child, but they got away unharmed.
The mother and the youngest child (age 8) are still in serious condition. The middle son managed to escape, but his 13-year-old brother was killed. I have been following the story for a few days now and I just donated to their Go Fund Me Page.
As I was reading through the comments I came across one that just blew my mind! A man involved with a rifle association left a comment saying, "This is why (he) always packs and carries." Yes, because all mothers — in their cars with their children — going to the dentist should always carry a gun!
But, we don’t have problems with mental illness, guns, climate change, and all other topics of reality, according to Trumpy. No, he is too busy now separating families at the border. And those ARE recent pictures of the families, not ones reused by Obama’s office. You all need to get off Fox News and perhaps read the comics. Oh wait, they are one in the same!
And may I add, I miss (former Daily Sun editor) Ginger.
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
Gun laws do not keep criminals or crazy people from using guns to do bad things.
