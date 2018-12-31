To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of the St. Vincent de Paul Children’s Foundation I would like to thank everyone — local businesses, organizations, and individuals — who donated to this year’s Christmas Angel Program.
Whether it was a check or cash donation, an outfit of clothing with a cuddly stuffed animal or a pair of warm handmade mittens, your contributions and thoughtfulness helped make this year’s program one of the most successful in our 25 years of operation. This year we provided over 586 children in the Lakes Region with clothing, socks, underwear and personal hygiene items. We couldn’t have done it without your help and generosity.
A big “Thank you” goes out to all the hard working volunteers who supported and worked the Christmas Angel Program. Thank you for all your efforts in helping local families and their children, so they could have a Merry Christmas.
By combining our talents and working together, we can truly make a difference in the lives of the children in our community.
Sue Page
St. Vincent de Paul
Children’s Foundation
Laconia
