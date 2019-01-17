To The Daily Sun,
To the taxpayers of the Town of Bristol:
I just wanted to say in reply to the article in the January 17 Laconia Sun: the people who represent us in elected offices try their best to govern us faithfully and efficiently. Many of them are volunteer overseers of our government. Many residents like living in the town of Bristol and appreciate the work done for us by the various town employees and thank them for the work they do. Some of us realize that these employees have to be fairly compensated for the work they do. Appreciation for our volunteers is also warranted.
After considerable work and research was put into the Budget Committee recommendations to the town by those who did make it to all of the regular meetings, a consensus on was reached on those recommendations. At the 2018 Town Meeting, this work was rewarded by having their recommendations thrown out by the members who were not in regular attendance at Budget Committee meetings.
My family and I have paid municipal taxes to the town of Bristol since 1949. Also currently paying taxes in a neighboring community has fostered an appreciation for the many more amenities we enjoy in Bristol for tax rates similar to those neighboring communities that offer far less. We again want to thank the many dedicated employees, elected officials and volunteers who have served us all so well in providing the standard of life we benefit from in Bristol.
Walter J. Waring
Bristol
