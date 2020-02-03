To The Daily Sun,
Oh, that Frosty Woodridch! The conservative one — well, of course, he can’t be considered relevant by our left-leaning critics; and as for Sonoran News, well hardly the NYT’s, but still the Times has not covered itself with glory for truth and accuracy lately now, has it? Okay, I’m waiting for critics, Veverka and Davis, to present readers, myself included, for independent evidence that Woodridch’s numbers are wrong. I can’t and won’t vouch for them, just not qualified; I simply say they sound reasonable and, given how the left has strained credibility in the past several years, I still say prove him wrong.
As for my sources, just compare them to those of the left. CNN, MSNBC, NYT, ABC, NBC, CBS, Google, Facebook, Twitter, to name a few. How often have any of these been right in the past several years? They lied, distorted, smeared, slandered, and withheld information and been proven wrong over and over, but our “progressive” LTE writers still rely on them. “Critical thinking”? And they have the gall to question my sources, LOL.
Bruce Richardson’s letter to the editor, captioned “We need to keep plastics out of the ocean” is right on! Yes, I agree with him, damned stuff is everywhere, built into everything, and those darn grocery bags are the worse. I’d prefer paper bags; at least they are biodegradable. Of course, they were banned over concern for forests being clear-cut, not good either. Best would be cloth carry bags that are reusable and last a good long time. Wife and I have them, but half the time forget to bring them along, our bad. Rather than tax the things, maybe something else; hate to add more government into people’s lives, maybe a grassroots movement?
How about the environment now? Are they really concerned, Al Gore, Obama, and other big global warming advocates buying seaside mansions, how concerned can they be? If they believe earth is in any real danger, why aren’t they calling for the only real green energy source, atomic power? (And don’t let anyone tell you radiation will travel down the power lines). This is the only clean energy that is a practical, long-term solution, so how come no one talks about it? If they won’t, they can’t be serious, so what is all the fuss about? Well it’s all about politics and votes. All the green gang votes and it’s another sham, tell them what they want to hear, get their votes then move on. How else to view all those seaside mansions?
Last item: Guy named Kyle Jurek, a Bernie Sanders field organizer, caught on video going off the rails, threatening riots, violence, attacks on police if Bernie doesn’t get the nomination. Yeah, he got robbed last time by DNC and the fix is obviously in again, but Bernie better get this guy under control, disavow Jurek’s rant, or it could come back and bite Bernie. Jurek threatened nationwide cities burning also if Trump wins. Serious mental disorder here.
Steven Earle
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.