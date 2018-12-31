To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to a recent letter about Santa Clause. It seems that some grown adult had the audacity to suggest that Dear old Saint Nick should be replaced because he is creepy to children.
Of course he is larger and has a deeper voice. And not someone a child sees every day. However he has always represented a good character who rewards them when they do good.
With all the adverse and negative things that the kids are exposed to these days, far more than we have had to when we were young tots, how do we dare victimize such a wholesome figure and replace him? The young ones today have got to face such changes — for instance adding “School shooting” drills to regular fire drills.They are facing cyber bullying instead of just a scuffle in the hallway, and internet bad guys on their computers.
Why change a loved icon we have all known for years and years? With this world we live in, the children have to accept enough change.
So to the very misguided Meredith resident who suggests such nonsense, I say this. You must have had a bad batch of egg nog which caused such delusion, or did you slip on some reindeer droppings and land on your head? Or maybe you were naughty and got coal in your stocking.
Most kids you will ask will say they love Santa just the way he is.
Ho Ho Ho.
Marie Kelly
Meredith
