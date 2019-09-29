To The Daily Sun,
Divorced from reality again, Don Ewing recently wrote, "Having failed to convince adults about man-made climate change, climate alarmists, with support from schools and media..." then, "Adults reject climate alarmism because prominent alarmists don’t act as if they believe it." Not even close! The latest CBS/YouGov polling shows that 58% of adults over 65 agree climate change is a "serious problem" or a "crisis." Furthermore, 61% of those 45-64 and 67% of those 30-44 agree. Interestingly, only 5% of those over 65 received any education in climate science while it is considerably higher in younger people. They aren't being deceived; they are simply better educated and more open-minded than Ewing's fossils.
Cognitive scientists have determined that the two main drivers of climate science denial are free-market libertarianism and then conspiracy theories. In their mind, any action the government takes is an attack on your freedoms. In their mind, global warming, like gun control, is a socialist plot to destroy capitalism. Ewing wrote, "Yet the climate is always changing, naturally; no one claims that the demanded spending and loss of our freedoms will stop climate change." Your freedoms! The sky is falling! The socialists are coming! As I have shown in previous letters, the current accelerating rapid rise in CO2 has never happened before. In fact, it's thousands of times faster than the fastest known rise of CO2 which was during the Paleocene–Eocene Thermal Maximum of 55.5 million years ago. Nowhere in the ice cores or geologic record can such a rise in CO2 be found. Furthermore, the rise in temperature since 1850 is ten to twenty times the rate of the previous 5000 years. It's never happened before and it's not natural.
He also wrote, "Alarmists are uninterested in Allan Savory’s brilliant experiment turning deserts green, supporting life sustaining crops, improving peoples’ lives, and which could capture many billions of tons of CO2." The same Savory that claims that eating more meat and increasing livestock can reduce desertification and reverse climate change? The journal Agricultural Systems has this to say about Savory's nonsense:
"The vast majority of experimental evidence does not support claims of enhanced ecological benefits in IRG compared to other grazing strategies, including the capacity to increase storage of soil organic carbon ... IRG has been rigorously evaluated, primarily in the US, by numerous investigators at multiple locations and in a wide range of precipitation zones over a period of several decades. Collectively, these experimental results clearly indicate that IRG does not increase plant or animal production, or improve plant community composition, or benefit soil surface hydrology compared to other grazing strategies."
If Ewing wants to finally get an education about land use and how it contributes to climate change, I suggest he read the latest IPCC report, "Climate Change and Land: An IPCC special report on climate change, desertification, land degradation, sustainable land management, food security, and greenhouse gas fluxes in terrestrial ecosystems." (https://www.ipcc.ch/report/srccl/)
James Veverka
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.