To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of the Board of Directors and the membership of the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce I would like to thank the following businesses for their sponsorship of the Chamber’s Annual Meeting this past week. Over one hundred business leaders gathered for the meeting which featured the election of new directors, the presentation of the Community Awards, and an inspiring message from Justin Spencer of Recycled Percussion.
The Presenting Sponsor was Meredith Village Savings Bank, Major Sponsors were LRGHealthcare. Moulton Farm, and Overhead Door Options and Associate Sponsors included Berkshire Hathaway Verani Realty, Cormack Construction, Donahue, Tucker & Ciandella, PLLC, Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, Hayward & Company, Lakes Region Community Services Council, Maxfield Real Estate and Realgreen Services.
Their support was much appreciated.
Susan Cerutti
Executive Director
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.