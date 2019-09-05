To TheDaily Sun
Last Saturday an overdose awareness vigil took place at Bartlett Beach, focused on raising awareness that overdose can happen with prescription medications, alcohol, illicit drugs, and many other substances, and who it can happen to: mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, son, neighbors and friends. The 250+ people in attendance at the vigil represented the staggering number of community members affected or afflicted by overdose.
Many thanks to the courageous individuals who shared their message of hope beside the picture wall of remembrance: Darryl, Michele, Carrie, TT, Donna, Stephen, Jasmine, Shannon and Johnny. Many thanks to the community resources who attended the event to share support and provide connection with education, prevention, and Narcan. Those resources included LRGHealthcare MAT and the Doorway, AA, NA, Al-Anon, SMART Recovery, the Biblical Steps, Reverence House, Butterfly House, Tilton Family Resource Center, Laconia Family Resource Center, Partnership for Public Health, Isaiah Cafe, Amazing Grace Fellowship, Laconia Congregational Church, STARS Program, Laconia Fire, Laconia Police, Riverbank House, Sober Threads and Navigating Recovery. Many thanks to the attendees who participated in the silent candlelight vigil to conclude the vigil.
May our community continue to be blessed with such dedicated resources and such caring loving family, friends, neighbors. These folks are the fearless ones who know... "the time is always right to do what is right." — MLK
Trish Weatherbee
Laconia
