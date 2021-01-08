To The Daily Sun,
My mom is a resident at St. Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who has tested positive for COVID. I have watched them work so incredibly hard for over 10 months to keep the virus out. I have watched them do everything they can to keep us connected to our loved ones through the lockdown and different phases of visitation. There is never going to be a way to sufficiently thank all of the employees there for all they have done and continue to do to help our loved ones. They make them and us feel like a big family. How do you thank these heroic people who go in everyday putting themselves and their families at risk working long hours? They are sweet and kind and they really do care. They continue to do everything they can to help us connect with our loved ones by being in a room with our loved ones and help us to communicate with patience and love. Thank you to you all I am so grateful for you. This kind of organization happens with a tremendous example from the top, administrator Brenda Buttrick, who is in the trenches with her staff. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Thank you all for creating such a loving home for our families.
Monica Foster
Laconia
