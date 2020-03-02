To The Daily Sun,
I have a fault with The Daily Sun I would like to talk a bit about.
The Sun is the only newspaper published in the Lakes Region and in Laconia in particular. So, it is our main source of world news and local news. However, when it stopped printing the paper for Monday readers, it shut off more.
Monday follows a long weekend of happenings, and by the time Tuesday comes around, everything is old news and most not printed. On top of that Monday is City Council and other city meetings. To be reminded on the day of meetings and what is going to be brought up would go a long way toward interesting the public and perhaps encourage more public attendance.
Also, because the paper goes to bed before the end of meetings, the public doesn’t get to read what went on the next day.
Also, Monday is always the day preceding local, state, and federal elections. What day is more important to remind people of this fact and perhaps print sample ballots and brief updates on where things stand. Many times there are special items to vote on as well as election of officials. It is important to remind and educate the public on what they are voting on.
Saturday’s paper is basically printed on Friday, and is mostly feature stories, so it is a long time til Tuesday and sometimes too late to have an effect on different matters.
The first thing I do every day is read my paper as I suspect most people do, and the thing I miss most is the Monday edition.
I believe the Daily Sun has a tremendous influence on the people of the region. I thank them for what they have done, but would ask them to go that one step further and give us true coverage every day.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
