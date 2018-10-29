To The Daily Sun,
The vote on November 6 is for more than just about local and state officials. It is a vote for keeping America a sovereign nation, or giving in to pressures from far too many on the left to have this great nation become just another socialist country with all the current problems associated with that form of government.
The caravan of “refugees” approaching our southern border states rushed into Mexico as a mob. A caravan turned mob is an overt act of aggression — invasion — by organizers. The mob is running away from failed "democratic (?) socialism." If successful in gaining entry to the U.S., they will be followed by many more from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador and Venezuela and other Southern Hemisphere countries where socialism has failed its citizens.
President Trump and Congress may have to exercise martial law. This mob isn't seeking asylum. This is an invasion of our country based on identified funding sources for this massive border attack. Without secure borders this soon will no longer be your sovereign USA nation or your New Hampshire; it will be just another third-world nation. Letters such as this will no longer appear in papers.
A vote for candidates supporting socialist practices at any level of government will help guarantee that's in your future. A vote for conservatives at all levels — representing you locally and in Concord— who believe in the rule of law and our Constitution will help keep New Hampshire — and America — great.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.