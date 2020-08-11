To The Daily Sun,
We are living through a global pandemic. By promoting Bike Week, the Laconia City Council, the governor, and the attorney general of N.H. are violating their core mandate to promote and ensure the health, safety, well-being, and quality of life of their constituents. The irresponsible, uncaring, and incompetent decision of these elected officials will lead to increased cases and unnecessary deaths. This event has the real potential to become a "superspreader" of the virus in Laconia, Southern N.H., and beyond state boundaries.
In the face of this impending onslaught, Laconia residents live with fear and anxiety at the likelihood of being exposed not only to tens of thousands of potential virus carriers, but having to shelter in place for the duration of the Bike Week and for quite a while after. Laconia workers on the front line will be directly exposed to many people with COVID.
In the strongest possible terms, I urge the Laconia City Council, the governor, and the attorney general of N.H. to reverse their approval of this ill-conceived event that will have catastrophic consequences.
Mitch Bornstein
Laconia
