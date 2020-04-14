To The Daily Sun,
Like the obnoxious little twit in sixth grade, Charles Bradley III thinks he is so clever with his nicknames.
In one of his last letters he went after Dr Fauci. He wondered why with 650,000 deaths over 10 years from the flu why Dr Fauci did not recommend going into lock down like he has over Covid 19. He went after the reporters on why they have not asked him that. We can break it down his way, Over 10 years, 650,000 deaths comes out to 65,000 a year. Most deaths from the flu comes from patients who have not been vaccinated. The flu vaccine has a vaccine efficiency (VE) of 65-70 percent, meaning if all the people who die from the flu in any one year had been vaccinated the death rate would in theory be about 70 percent less. Seventy percent of 65,000 is 45,500, so the death rate from the flu would be about 20,000 a year if those people were vaccinated. Does Charles Bradley think that we should shut down the economy over 20,000 deaths? No, this is rather a stupid question from a stupid man.
Charles Bradley thinks that Trumps approval rating over his response to this Pandemic has sky rocketed. Yea , I guess if this Trumpette, thinks that a rise from 43 to 48 percent reflects a skyrocket effect be prepared because that rocket is crashing back to earth quickly. Most recent polls like this one from Reuters shows 53 percent disapprove and 42 percent approve on Trumps handling of the pandemic, wereas Gov. Coumo is at 87 percent and Gov. Newsome from California is at 83 percent with their responses.
Trumps has done little outside of lying about the federal gov. response to this pandemic. South Korea and the U.S. had the first Covid-19 patients around the same time. Using the genome from WHO South Korea went into hyper drive to develop a test and began mass testing soon after identifying this patient; the U.S. cannot still test patients on a regular basis. South Korea has a population of about 50,000,000, or one seventh of the U.S. So far it has recorded 217 deaths; the U.S. has recorded 23,500 deaths. If they had the same percentage of deaths we would expect them to have around 3,300. But through aggressive early testing and a competent response they have less than 1 percent of the deaths that the U.S. has. That shows what a competent federal response can look like, very unlike what we see from this administration.
Mirno Pasquali
Laconia
